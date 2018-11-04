PSX chief says bourse

promises region’s best yields

KARACHI: Pakistan’s capital market promises the region’s best price structure and attractive profit margins to local as well as foreign investors, the bourse’s chief executive officer said on Saturday, suggesting rollout of new incentives soon to boost investment.

Richard Morin, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said he saw tremendous opportunities for investors who could buy equities, especially KSE-100 Index stocks, at a very attractive price.

“Investors can buy equities at a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6 times today,” Morin, who joined PSX in January, told APP. “In comparison the regional players are trading at 13 to 14 times of their earnings.”

PSX CEO said the last time Pakistani equities were so attractive was in 2012. Ever since, the market has seen major developments through demutualisation and integration of its three stock exchanges – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, and by bringing in China as strategic investors.

“The annual returns for the next five years are over 20 percent at PSX,” he said. “So, Pakistani equities are very attractive from that point of view right now.”

Morin said stocks listed at PSX are equally attractive from dividend-yield’s perspective too. By buying KSE-100 Index stocks, the investors would get an annual dividend of 6.9 percent from the companies and “that compares fairly well with the short-term interest rate in Pakistan”.

Morin, who is also PSX managing director, said KSE-100 Index stocks increased sales by an average of 10 percent a year over the last couple of years and the profit increased at an average of 12 percent a year.

“I would tell Pakistanis now is a very good time to buy PSX shares,” he said. “If you read newspapers, it seems people will find good reasons not to buy PSX shares at this level. I think they are mistaken.”

He hastened to add if the buying of shares is complicated for unsophisticated investors, they should buy mutual funds.

“There are a number of very solid mutual funds companies in Pakistan,” he said. “The investors must diversify their portfolios and should keep their investments for the long term.”

On negative performance of the capital market, Morin said the global economic and political developments created ripples across the stock markets of the world.

“The developing economies are the worst affected,” he said. “The capital markets around the world have been going through a period of turbulence, which has specially affected emerging markets. The emerging markets index lost about 14 percent this year.”

Yet, he said that as unpleasant as it may be, “it is not something that long-term investors should be too worried about”.

“We do not know if the market will go up tomorrow or next month, but we know that you are going to get excellent returns over the long run,” he added. “Pakistanis should resist temptation of thinking short-term.”

Morin said PSX’s transformation is to bring more investors. Pakistan has around 250,000 stock market investors compared to Sri Lanka’s 700,000, Bangladeshi 2.5 million, Vietnamese six million, and India’s 25 million.

“If Pakistan succeeds in increasing the relative size of the documented economy, it would have a direct impact on our capital market and stock exchange,” he added. “I believe a good tax regime has potential to bring some of the undocumented capital to the documented economy.”

PSX chief executive said there is a potential to revamp existing PSX products like futures and to activate and develop the fixed income market.

PSX is going to recruit more capital market experts like heads of trading and operations and human resources development to boost the capacity of the exchange. There is a plan to improve liquidity for the benefit of investors and stakeholders of the exchange.

“Liquidity will help brokers to be more profitable and re-invest in development of the market,” PSX CEO said. “An important initiative is to implement a market maker system.”

Morin said PSX would be re-writing market maker rules in the next few weeks. The rules would be implemented after approval by the board of directors and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

“Brokers would be invited to be market makers,” he added. “The brokers will have an obligation to ensure minimum level of liquidity for listed securities in return for incentives provided by PSX.”

Market makers will also be introduced in the futures market to improve liquidity on the products side. PSX also planned to introduce exchange traded funds, which are marketable securities.

“Pakistan is very close to launching ETFs,” PSX managing director said. “Soon, PSX will publish a timetable for listing ETFs.”