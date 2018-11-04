Sun November 04, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Rupee may rise

The rupee is expected to rise next week on the hopes of nearly $6 billion financial package from China and materialisation of Saudi aid will foster the country’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves, traders said.

“The rupee is likely to post some gains against the dollar, trading at 130/131 in the coming week amid improvement in foreign inflows.

Pakistan is expected to receive $6 billion economic package from China during PM Imran's visit. A loan of $1.5 billion and a grant of $1.5 billion are expected to be offered, along with an additional package of $3 billion for CPEC.

An amount of $1.5 billion are expected to be deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan, while Pakistan Railways may also be included in the package.

Saudi Arabia is also expected to release its first installment worth $1 billion for Pakistan next week.

The local unit rose 11 paisas against the greenback during the outgoing week. It commenced the week at 132.65, and closed at 132.54.

The rupee started the week at 132.50/dollar in the open market but finished at 131.40 on Friday.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to 0.7 percent, or $111.3 million as of October 26, the central bank said on Thursday.

The forex reserves stood at $14.184 billion, compared with $14.295 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan declined by $48 million to $7.777 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

The forex reserves of commercial banks came in at $6.407 billion, compared with $6.470 billion in preceding week.

