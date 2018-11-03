2 burglars held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Investigation Police Liaquatabad on Friday arrested two burglars and recovered items worth Rs2.5 million.
SP Investigation Model Town constituted a special team led by Incharge Liaquatabad Inspector Hamad Akhtar which conducted a raid and arrested Asif, ringleader, and his accomplice Ahmad Madhu besides recovering a car, 16-tola gold ornaments, eight mobile phones and illegal weapons.
