1122 rescues 89,558 victims last month

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, rescued 89,558 victims while responding to 85,978 emergencies in the last month across the province.

Out of 85,978 emergencies, 28,324 road accidents were reported in October in which 265 precious lives were lost. The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include: 28,324 road accidents, 45,431 medical emergencies, 1,055 fire incidents, 2,043 crimes, 71 drowning incidents, 39 building collapses, 10 explosions and 9,005 miscellaneous operations.

According to statistics, the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 259 fires in Lahore, 100 in Faisalabad, 69 in Multan, 67 in Rawalpindi, 56 in Gujranwala, 35 in Sargodha, 27 in DG Khan and 31 in Sialkot.