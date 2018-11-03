Shujaat, Elahi ask scholars to help end crisis

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi actively came up to play their role in defusing current situation asking the non-political religious scholars to play the positive role in normalising the situation.

“Some elements put the country in the grip of further crisis but the government and opposition are making the efforts to bring the country out of crisis,” said Ch Shujaat Hussain while talking to senior correspondent here Friday along with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the country is already facing economic crisis and some elements are further putting the country in the crisis but now it’s time that renowned scholars and religious leaders like Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Maulana Hanif Jalhandhri, Allama Hussain Akbar, Saqib Raza Mustafavi, Allama Zahidul Rushadi, Shafaullah Bokhari and others should be contacted to play their role in bringing the country out of this crisis.

He said the foul language was being used against the Army which is against the teachings of Islam. “The Army personnel have sacrificed their lives for the country,” he said adding that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa belongs to religious family and no one should cast any shadow of doubt on his patriotism.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said a few speeches were delivered to involve Chief of Army Staff in the incident happened 10 year before. “I think that Chief of Army Staff at that time was a Brigadier,” he said.

He said the judges who penned the verdict, which begins with Qalima-e-Shahadat and no doubt can be raised about their knowledge of Islam and their patriotism. “I want to tell the protesters to read the verdict first and if there was any shortcoming in the verdict, they have the right to file review petition,” he said.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said regretfully the certificates were being distributed in the name of the Islam. “The honorabale judges and Chief of Army Staff do not need any certificate from anyone for being a Muslim,” he said.

He said the Army has rendered the sacrifices for Pakistan and whosever talk against it is an enemy of the country. “General Qamar Javed Bajwa belongs to religious family,” he said.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said people of Pakistan love their armed forces and the current situation of the country calls for giving attention to real issues of the country.

The Punjab Assembly speaker said their home always remains center of movement of Khatam-e-Nabuwat and whenever the issue of Khatam-e-Nabuwat comes, their family will always be on the forefront.