Patwari caught red-handed while taking bribe

NOWSHERA: Senior Civil Judge Ikramullah on Friday granted one-day physical remand of a patwari who was arrested while taking bribe.

The accused identified as Tariq Shah was caught red-handed while taking Rs60,000 bribe from Mahir Khan, a resident of Jabba Khattak, in return for the transfer of land. The police produced the accused Tariq Shah before the court of senior civil judge Ikramullah and sought his physical remand.

Senior Civil Judge Ikramullah granted one-day remand of the accused to the police. The accused will be again produced to the court today (Saturday).