Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

National

BR
Bureau report
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KMU arranges consultation on countering on-campus violent extremism

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Sports, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Code Pakistan successfully organised a one-day consultation with the students and faculty on countering on-campus violent extremism.

The main topic was the special focus on the two themes derived from the earlier National Youth Conference i.e. peace building through on-campus extra-curricular activities and the role of faculty and student forums in countering intolerance and extremism.

The consultation was first of a series of consultations that CODE PAKISTAN has planned with the faculties and students of various universities across Pakistan.

The workshop was attended by key faculty members including Director IBMS, Dr Zilli Huma, and students from all the constituent institutes of the University.

Highlighting the aim of the workshop, Founder CODE PAKISTAN, Dilawar Khan explained the role and need of universities in designing and implementing the national policy for peace in the country.

The faculty and students showed a keen interest by acting as proactive members and highlighted the key areas of future focus to ads on to the national cause of peace-building measures in campuses and country.

They volunteered their services for co-curricular activities such as medical camps and drug abuse awareness programs for students of other universities and madras’s to promote peace and harmony.

The students and faculty members of KMU believed that although Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and Peshawar, in particular, had experienced extremism and terrorism like few other places in the country, the youth was committed to making all efforts required for promoting peace, tolerance, and inclusivity.

They called for bridging the gap between the populations of the country educated in modern educational institutions and the segments of society educated in religious educational institutions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?