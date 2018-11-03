Senators urge Trump to suspend N-talks with S Arabia

WASHINGTON: Five Republican US lawmakers led by Senator Marco Rubio in a letter to Trump has said they would use the Atomic Energy Act to block any US-Saudi nuclear agreements if Trump did not cut off talks.

The ongoing revelations about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well as certain Saudi actions related to Yemen and Lebanon, have raised further serious concerns about the transparency, accountability, and judgment of current decision makers in Saudi Arabia, the senators wrote, according to IRNA quoting Reuters.

“We therefore request that you suspend any related negotiations for a US-Saudi civil nuclear agreement for the foreseeable future,” said the lawmakers, who included senators Cory Gardner, Rand Paul, Dean Heller and Todd Young.