Pak Navy demonstrates fire power

ISLAMABAD: In an impressive display, Pakistan Navy Destroyers demonstrated their fire power (Missile Firings) in North Arabian Sea on Friday.

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat as the chief guest witnessed Live Weapon Firing from PNS Moawin; a newly commissioned Combat Logistic Support Ship. Fire power demonstration was also witnessed by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Senior officers from the three Services.

The event was conducted at the culmination of Sea Phase of Major Maritime Exercise Seaspark-18. The Exercise was conducted to validate war fighting concepts under hybrid threat environment involving support of PAF and Pak Army. Chief of Air Staff also appreciated the joint operations especially enhanced coordination between PN and PAF in Maritime domain.

The Anti-Ship Missiles were successfully fired by Pakistan Navy Ships Shamsheer and Shahjahan. The live firings at sea remained highly successful as both missiles hit their targets affirming PN war fighting capability.

Chief of the Naval Staff at the occasion stated that Pakistan Navy is ready in all respects to defeat any misadventure and aggression against Pakistan in the Maritime Domain. Pakistan Navy fleet is a four dimensional force which is combat ready and prepared to tackle Grey Hybrid Warfare threat. Firing of Missiles is -an expression of our resolve to shoulder the sacred responsibility of defending Pakistan.

Later, General Zubair reviewed Fleet units and Fly Past by Naval Air Arm. He applauded operational readiness of PN Fleet and commended officers and men of Pakistan Navy for their commitment in the line of duty. He added that Pakistan Navy has transformed into a strong and formidable force in protecting national maritime interests in the region and beyond.