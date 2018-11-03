Aasia’s acquittal: Protests cause road blocks in major cities

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: Protests by religious parties on Friday led to blockage of major routes and highways across the country.

The protests had erupted in several cities after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges, on Wednesday.

Later in the day, the federal government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached an agreement to end countrywide protests over the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

"After almost 48 hours, we have reached a conclusion after detailed negotiations including both federal and provincial government representatives," Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri told Geo News.

The sources said that the ongoing protests are expected to end in the hours to come.

Earlier, the TLP had called for a shutter-down strike and commuters were advised to avoid the routes.

All roads in Islamabad except the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Faizabad Interchange were open for traffic, according to the traffic police spokesperson.

Tramri chowk and road from Rawal road to Tramri was also blocked for traffic, said traffic police.

Roads at Dhoke Kala Khan and Karal Chowks that were earlier blocked are now open for traffic, the spokesperson added. Further, roads leading to Taxila, Pir Sohawa, Sarai Alamgir and Gujrat were blocked.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, protest demonstrations were held in all small and big cities.

In the provincial capital, all the main highways and motorway in the province, as well as the markets, were closed.

Huge number of people turned up to the protest demonstrations held under the aegis of different religious parties.

In Peshawar, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Ahle Sunnah Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) staged separate demonstrations at different places.

The JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rahman led a rally on the Ashraf Road.

The JI activists arranged a separate protest demonstration, which started from Mahabat Khan Mosque. The demonstration was led by provincial secretary general of the party Abdul Wasi, district president Ateequr Rahman and others.

The protesters after marching through different routes reached Chowk Yadgar, where a public gathering was arranged. The JI leaders addressed the gathering.

The speakers asked the government to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision and put the name of Aasia Bibi on the Exit Control List.

They also criticised the Supreme Court judges, who gave the verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi and sought their immediate removal.

The speakers said the decision had been made to appease the Western masters. They said the government was bent upon turning the country into a secular state.

They said the religious forces were out to render every sacrifice to uphold the sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam.

The TLP activists continued their sit-in at Pir Zakori Bridge over Ring Road-GT Road junction. They blocked the main entrance to the provincial capital.

In Haripur, the activists of TLP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Jamaat Ahl e Sunnat Pakistan, JUI-F, JI and other religious parties staged protests in Hattar, Khanpur, Ghazi Khalabat Township. Later they gathered at the main Chowk in Haripur.

The protesters blocked the main road that had already witnessed a very thin vehicular traffic after the announcement of wheel jam strike.

In Mardan, the protest rallies of different religious parties and traders of Mardan continued on the third day

The activist of Tehreek-e-Labbaik, JUI-F, JI, other religious parties and traders of Mardan district staged rallies and protest meeting at Pakistan Chowk, in front of Mardan Press Club, Charsadda Chowk, Par Hoti Chowk and different parts of tehsil Katlang, Takht Bhai. The protesters marched all day on different roads of the city. Later after the Jumma prayers, the protesters gathered at the Bacha Khan Chowk where Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Mardan chapter staged a sit-in.

In Takht Bhai, the activists of various political parties on the second consecutive day took out protest rallies on Friday against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

The activists of Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Tehreek-e-Khatam Nabuwwat, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Talaba Mahaz of the Government Degree College, Lundkhwar, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami and traders protested against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal.

A complete shutdown was observed in Shergarh and Takht Bhai bazaars.

In Nowshera, the traders and political activists took out protest rallies in Jehangira, Akora Khattak, Pabbi, Rashakai, Risalpur and others places in the district.

The protesters marched through various areas and gathered at the Shobra Chowk where they blocked the road to traffic for two hours by staging a sit-in there.

In Mingora, the people at various areas in Swat district also took out protest rallies in various places against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal and asked the government and the SC to reverse the verdict.

Led by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Fazal Subhan and Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Fazal Qadir the protesters were chanting slogans and gathered outside the Matta Press Club.

In Charsadda, lovers of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) including political activists and traders protested Aasia Bibi’s acquittal here.

All businesses centres in the district remained closed.

Denouncing Aasia Bibi’s acquittal, they said that acquittal of blasphemy culprit had hurt feelings of the Muslims across the globe.

In Ghallanai, the JUI-F and Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat protested Aasia Bibi’s acquittal and asked the Supreme Court to reverse the verdict.

The protesters were led by Abul Khaliq Shah, Maulana Bismillah, Maulana Abdul Manan and others.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal walked through various areas and gathered on Peshawar-Bajaur road and blocked it to traffic for more than two hours.

In Bannu: On the call of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, residents of various areas took out a protest rally against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal.

Mufti Azmatullah Saadi, Haji Niaz, Qari Gul Azeem and Ajmal led the protesters.

Protest rallies were staged in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and other districts of the province.

In Karachi, the roads began to clear up for traffic on Friday evening with major routes such as Malir, Kala Board, Mauripur Bus Terminal, PIDC Chowk, road from FTC to Kala Pull opening up for routine traffic, while traffic was suspended on at least 30 points in the city.

Traffic police said that flow of traffic resumed on Mirza Adam Khan Road, Manghopir road, Daud Chowrangi, Malir Mandir, Jamali bridge Super Highway, and Paradise Chowk.

Earlier in Karachi, roads were blocked in at least 30 places.

PIDC Chowk, Teen Talwar, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Star Gate at Shahra-e-Faisal, Native Jetty Bridge, Baloch Colony Expressway, Numaish, Sohrab Goth, Korangi Crossing, Korangi 5, Korangi 3, Korangi 2.5, Ranchor Line, Power House Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, Qayyumabad, Murtaza and Bilal Chowrangi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Landhi 89, Landhi 5, Landhi 6 and Teen Hatti were blocked.

Garden, Tower, roads near the Furniture Market and Shoe Market, Baldia, Sakhi Hasan Road, Godhra Chowk, Liaquatabad Dakkhana, and Bara Board/Pak Colony have also been blocked.

The road to Jinnah International Airport from Star Gate was blocked and commuters were advised to use the University Road.

Meanwhile, Boat Basin, Wireless Gate, Sultanabad, Lasbela, Mirza Adam Khan Road, Hub River, and Northern Bypass which had earlier been blocked were now open for traffic, according to the traffic police spokesperson.

Roads had also been blocked at four places in Hyderabad. Hyder Chowk, Abdul Qayyum Road, Bacha Khan Road and Makki Shah Road were blocked.