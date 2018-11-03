Sat November 03, 2018
SK
Sohail Khan
November 3, 2018

Swati should resign: SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar observed that they would examine Article 62(1)(f) in the case pertaining to Islamabad IGP transfer matter and Azam Swati involvement in it adding that they had great respect for the Parliamentarians but a lawmaker should not misuse his power in this way.

Minister's lawyer Ali Zafar submitted that Mr Swati regretted his action. The CJP however, said if he regretted he should resign and leave his ministry The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the misconduct of Azam Swati as federal minister, influencing transfer of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Jan Muhammad.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing into the suo motu case of transfer of Islamabad IGP.

The court constituted a three-member JIT comprising Ahmed Rizwan from Intelligence Bureau (IB), Mir Waiz from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Irfan Mangi from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court held that the JIT would be headed by the senior most officials from the members with the direction to conduct an inquiry pertaining to the misconduct on the part of Azam Swati as federal minister besides probing his assets.

The court directed that the JIT would be required to submit its report within two weeks.

The court constituted the JIT after rejecting the written apology of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati.

Barrister Ali Zafar while appearing before the court submitted an apology on behalf of the minister in court.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar however, rejected the apology and said that it would form a JIT to probe the transfer of the Islamabad police chief.

The chief justice while addressing Ali Zafar said that the learned counsel represent every big client adding that he will cancel his licence. “For how long I should cancel your law practicing license?”, the CJP asked Zafar. “You can cancel it for months,” Zafar replied with smile.

During the course of hearing, Jan Muhammad excused himself from performing duties as Islamabad IGP, saying he cannot continue his work in view of the present circumstances and request the court to grant permission on his transfer.

Meanwhile, in pursuance of the court’s earlier order, head of the affected family Niaz Muhammad while appearing before the court said that they have had a truce but being a poor man, he cannot tarnish the country’s image. The CJP however observed that this is not a matter of the country’s image.

The chief justice further said that the family might have forgiven but this is a crime against the state hence the court will get an inquiry conducted into the matter as such an action was taken by a powerful minister.

The chief justice further said they do not accept the pact made in front of a jirga.

Meanwhile, the court directed Islamabad IGP Jan Muhammad to conduct an inquiry into the fight and file whatever case is formed.

