QAT Super Eight Stage shifted to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight Stage has been shifted to Karachi from Lahore due to wet weather in Punjab.

The Super Eight Stage will now start from November 7 at different cetres of the city.

In Group I, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will play Wapda (State Bank Ground) while KRL will take on Lahore Blues at the NBP Stadium in Karachi.

In the Group II, Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL) will face Peshawar Region (Southern Club Stadium) and Karachi Whites will take on HBL at UBL Ground.