Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Celtics hand Bucks first loss of NBA season

LOS ANGELES: The Boston Celtics drained a franchise record 24 three pointers en route to knocking off the last undefeated team in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday with a 117-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Gordon Hayward tallied a season high 18 for the Celtics, who snapped the Bucks seven-game win streak to start the season.

“We stayed resilient and won the game,” said Boston’s Marcus Morris, who finished with 17 points.

“We knew we could take their best shot and ended up winning the game. We let ‘em have it.”

The Celtics, whose previous record for three-pointers was 19, finished one short of tying the NBA record of 25, set by the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup after missing one game and led Milwaukee with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Khris Middleton and Malcom Brogdon scored 16 apiece and Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and seven assists for the Bucks.

The Celtics held off the Bucks down the stretch for their fourth consecutive win. Milwaukee went on a 12-0 run to begin the final quarter and cut the Boston lead to three.

Milwaukee stormed back making it 113-112 when Bledsoe made a free throw with 13 seconds left.

But that was as close as the Bucks would get as the Celtics iced the victory from the foul line.

There was an extended time out midway through the first quarter, when World Series winning Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora carried the championship trophy onto the basketball court.

Fans roared when Cora led the players out of the tunnel continuing a celebration that started Sunday with a series-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid had 41 points and 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 5-0 at home with a 122-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It’s great,” Embiid said. “It’s just about being aggressive and staying within the concepts of the system.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?