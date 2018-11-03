Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan's sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

AFP
November 3, 2018

Bangladesh eye redemption in Zimbabwe Test series

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Bang-ladesh are looking to boost their Test record in a two-match series against Zimbabwe despite missing big names Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh have lost seven of their last eight Tests and failed to get past 200 runs in any of their last six innings. They were skittled out for 43 in their first of two defeats in West Indies in July.

The world’s ninth-ranked Test team took a further hit with injuries to Tamim and captain Shakib, who underwent a finger operation in September.

Batsman Mohammad Mithun is likely to make his Test debut in the first match starting Saturday at the Sylhet International Stadium, which will be hosting its first five-day game.

“We did not do very well in West Indies. Still there is plenty of room to improve. We have home series against them (West Indies) ahead of us,” stand-in skipper Mahmudullah Riyad told reporters on Friday.

“I think these two matches are a good opportunity for us. The important thing is that it’s an opportunity for young players to perform.”

Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza is also looking for better performances after a 3-0 loss in the One-Day International series in Bangladesh.

“We don’t play a lot of longer-version cricket.

“We really see the important value of it. We are looking to come out firing,” said Masakadza.

“Bangladesh have had an indifferent past in the longer version so for a start in the series, different things are required from each team.”

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over 'consensual' claims

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam's #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

