Ahmed Shehzad’s ban extended by six weeks

ISLAMABAD: Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad’s four-month ban has been extended by six weeks for breaching the laid down rule while representing Muslim Gymkhana Club in friendly cricket matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has increased Shehzad’s ban to 42 days instead of prescribed (under WADA rules as was published earlier by The News) four months extra ban. Under WADA rules breach of any clause of the ban means the player or athlete exposing himself to the same duration of ban which he had previously been given.

Instead of four months, Ahmed got away with just 42-day extra ban starting from November 10 (the expiry date of his earlier ban).

The leniency shown by the PCB may invite WADA wrath in days to come.

Ahmed was served show cause notice by the board recently and even has appeared before the committee on October 30. In his reply, he expressed his ignorance about Article 10.11.1.1 of the PCB’s Rules.

“I can assure you I can never breach the rules as prescribed. Had I been aware of that this was a violation, I would never have played cricket at any level at this point of time” Ahmed said in his reply.

He added that he was now completely clear. “I am now clear what I can and cannot do during my period of ineligibility. Such error of judgment will not be repeated again.”

The PCB believes that after the ordeal Ahmed had gone through, he felt remorse and thought to make his fault good by playing and inspiring youngsters at his club.

The PCB added that Ahmed had been honest with the PCB and hadn’t hidden anything. The fact was that he was aware that he could not play professional cricket while undergoing the period of ineligibility; however, he did not know that he could not play friendly cricket as well.

“He apologised and admitted that playing club cricket while undergoing a period of ineligibility, was an unintentional error on his part; however, he was not guided by anyone even at the club when he played the matches,” the PCB said.

The PCB also admits that article demands four months extra ban but maintains that following factors have been taken into consideration for reducing his ban to just 42 days. These factors include immediate admission of fault by Ahmed; the honesty with which he has pleaded his case and apology; the intent behind playing the matches was not to go under the radar and violated PCB’s Rules, but to give back to his original club and to its youngster; and the matches wherein Ahmed participated were in fact friendly club matches; he is a national cricketer who has represented Pakistan teams in 13 international Test matches; 81 ODI’s; and 57 T20Is.

“In view of the foregoing and being mindful that the instant decision will also serve as a constructive lesson not only to Ahmed but to other cricketers, that strict adherence to applicable rules and regulation is mandatory, a new period of ineligibility of six (6) weeks is imposed on him that shall commence from November 11, 2018.”