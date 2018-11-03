Muguruza through to semi-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ZHUHAI, China: Former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza battled past second seed Anastasija Sevastova to clinch a place in the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Friday.
The two-time grand slam winner from Spain won her final round-robin match — effectively a playoff for a semi-final spot — 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.
Sevastova, 22 from Lativa, took a nip-and-tuck first set in Zhuhai after a tie-break, but Muguruza, also 22, comfortably won the second.
The decider was a thriller for the fans at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, who witnessed some nail-biting tennis as the players fought toe-to-toe. But world No 17 Muguruza took control in the final tie-break, producing some fantastic shots to win it 7-1 after over two hours and 45 minutes on court.
She joins Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Germany’s Julia Goerges in Saturday’s semi-finals.
Earlier France’s No 1 Caroline Garcia missed out on a semi-final spot despite beating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. The 22-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 but because she lost more than seven games to the Belarusian, Barty scraped through the round-robin group following her win over Garcia on Thursday.
