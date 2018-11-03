Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan's sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Muguruza through to semi-finals

ZHUHAI, China: Former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza battled past second seed Anastasija Sevastova to clinch a place in the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Friday.

The two-time grand slam winner from Spain won her final round-robin match — effectively a playoff for a semi-final spot — 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.

Sevastova, 22 from Lativa, took a nip-and-tuck first set in Zhuhai after a tie-break, but Muguruza, also 22, comfortably won the second.

The decider was a thriller for the fans at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, who witnessed some nail-biting tennis as the players fought toe-to-toe. But world No 17 Muguruza took control in the final tie-break, producing some fantastic shots to win it 7-1 after over two hours and 45 minutes on court.

She joins Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Germany’s Julia Goerges in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Earlier France’s No 1 Caroline Garcia missed out on a semi-final spot despite beating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. The 22-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 but because she lost more than seven games to the Belarusian, Barty scraped through the round-robin group following her win over Garcia on Thursday.

