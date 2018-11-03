Sat November 03, 2018
November 3, 2018

Imad, Hafeez return to Pakistan ODI team

LAHORE: Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez find themselves back in Pakistan’s 15-man One-Day International squad after spells of varying lengths out of the side.

Hafeez sat out of Pakistan’s five ODIs against Zimbabwe in July and was dropped from the squad for the Asia Cup altogether, while Imad has not played a 50-over international in 2018.

Both of them are part of the squad that will face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series next week, which is otherwise notable for Mohammad Amir’s continued exclusion from the side. His ouster from the One-Day setup means he has now been dropped from all three formats this month.

The squad is otherwise largely unchanged from Pakistan’s Asia Cup side, with Shan Masood, included in that 16-man side (though he did not play any match), the only other player omitted.

Asif Ali retains his place, while Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq and Hafeez are the three opening options named.

Sahibzada Farhan, who averages over 53 in List A cricket in Pakistan and was included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 International series against Australia and New Zealand, has failed to earn a call-up to the 50-over side.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari are the four fast bowlers in the side, while Shadab Khan and Imad are the specialist spin options.

Despite their splendid T20I form over the past two years, Pakistan are coming off a disappointing Asia Cup tournament, where they failed to make the final after losing to Bangladesh in a must-win encounter.

It was part of a trend of shaky performances throughout the competition in which they were soundly beaten by India twice, and only managed to squeak past Afghanistan in a final-over thriller.

Despite a superb record in Test cricket in the UAE, Pakistan have struggled there in ODI cricket ever since they relocated. In 61 ODIs there over the past decade, they have won 28 and lost 33.

Excluding Sri Lanka, against whom they have won 12 of 15 encounters in the UAE, Pakistan’s record is an even more unflattering 16 wins and 30 losses.

They have lost both series they played against New Zealand over that period, most recently in 2014, when the visitors triumphed 3-2.

The first two ODIs will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 7 and 9, with the third to take place in Dubai on November 13.

Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari.

