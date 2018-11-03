7 dead in Egypt bus attack

CAIRO: Gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians in central Egypt on Friday, killing at least seven in the latest attack on a religious minority repeatedly targeted by militants.

The attackers opened fire on the bus in Minya, the province´s bishop told AFP. The gunmen "killed seven people and wounded 14, all of whom are in the Sheikh Fadel hospital in Beni Mazar" around 200 kilometres south of Cairo, said Bishop Makarios of Minya.

A security official confirmed the attack, adding that there were "dead and wounded". There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the shooting. Copts, a Christian minority that make up 10 percent of Egypt´s 96 million people, have in recent years been repeatedly targeted by the Islamic State militant group.

IS killed more than 40 people in twin church bombings in April 2017 and a month later shot dead 28 Christians in Minya province as they headed to a monastery on a bus.