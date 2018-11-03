Separate schools for boys, girls ordered

JHANG: DEA Administrator/Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali has directed the Education Department officials to start classes at both government boys and girls primary schools of Baliyan village immediately.

He ordered this on the request of MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. When contacted, DEA CEO Attaur Rehman said that as per available record, the government primary boys and girls schools of Baliyan village were merged on the report of low enrollment. However, he said, on the report that students were increasing in the localities, the DC had ordered to start classes separately for boys and girls at the village.

SCHOOLTEACHER: A female schoolteacher of Government Girls Model Primary School, Rajana village, Tehsil Jhang, has applied for retirement as a protest after being tortured by her colleague.

Abida Bibi alleged that her colleague accused Shaukat Hayat allegedly tortured her in front of other staff.

When contacted, the DEA CEO Attaur Rehman said that he had issued directions to the female district education officer to visit the school and make an inquiry into the incident and submit report to him.