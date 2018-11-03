Sat November 03, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 3, 2018

3 die in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least three people died and several others were injured in the rain-related incidents in various in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also, dozens of houses and roads were damaged by the rain. An official of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that a man died after being swept away by a flooding stream in Upper Dir as the district received heavy rain.

The dilapidated wall of a house collapsed due to rain in Upper Dir, killing a young girl and injuring three people.

A man died while some others were injured when mud-slide hit a house in Shangla district.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen people were injured in separate rain-related incidents in different areas of the province. The rain that lashed various districts of the province also damaged dozens of houses and roads in mountainous areas.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospitals where some injured were stated to be serious.

The rain and snowfall in mountainous areas also lowered the temperature, forcing the citizens to wear warm clothes to protect themselves from cold.

Comments

