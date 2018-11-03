Police claim arresting 599 POs, criminals

FAISALABAD: CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan Friday said Faisalabad police arrested some 599 diehard criminals and proclaimed offenders (POs) in several successful raids in the district so far. Talking to The News, the CPO said police had arrested 268 accused and recovered 218 pistols, 10 rifles, eight Kalashnikoves, 25 shotguns and 10,000 litre liquor from their possession.