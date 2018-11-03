Asghar Khan case: SC summons report from FIA within six weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has summoned report from FIA within six weeks in Asghar Khan implementation case. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the case for hearing Friday. FIA director general told the court that it had issued notices to 17 persons in this case. They have not reached the court due to road blocks. Talks are under way with defence ministry on this matter. Defence ministry has constituted a high-powered committee in this connection. The court adjourned the hearing of the case for six weeks. The apex court also ordered not to summon PML-N leader Javed Hashmi again in the case. During the hearing, Hashmi told the bench that his case had been cleared after the court had acquitted him seven year ago from the charges. The chief justice remarked that the court had only sought implementation report from the FIA and did not summon him. Hashmi said he had faced five years detention in custody of the NAB, thus should not be summoned in this case. The CJ observed that the court had ordered to end the case against Hashmi if charges did not establish against him.