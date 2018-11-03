Mobile phone services shut

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone services were suspended in the federal capital and three other cities in Punjab Friday, as protests by religious parties continued for the third day against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, Geo News reported. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted earlier that mobile phone services in “Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Gujranwala would be blocked from 8am till Maghrib”. The Supreme Court Wednesday acquitted Aasia Bibi of blasphemy charges, ending her eight-year ordeal on death row but sparking demonstrations by religious parties countrywide. Protesters blocked roads in major cities across the country, amid efforts by the government to defuse the situation. Private and public educational institutions were closed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh’s Karachi Friday in view of the situation.