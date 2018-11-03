Two criminals nabbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Liaquatabad Investigation police claimed to have arrested two criminals involved in thefts and recovered booty and illegal weapons from their possession Friday. Police have registered cases against them and started investigation. They have been identified as Asif and Ahmad Sidhu. Police recovered 16 tolas of gold jewellery, car, Rs3 lakh and eight mobile phones.
