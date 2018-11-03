Twelve SHOs transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: According to a notification, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir issued transfer and posting orders of 12 SHOs Friday night. The transferred SHOs include: Inspector Imtiaz Hussain from Misri Shah to Factory Area, Maqsood Ahmad from Factory Area to Misri Shah and inspector Ali Abbas as SHO Defence-B.
