Robbers shoot two on resistance

LAHORE: Robbers shot at and injured two persons on resistance during a robbery bid at a petrol pump on Thokar Niaz Baig Friday. Police have collected evidence from the crime scene. The injured have been identified as Waqas, 21, son of Mohid and Maqsood, 35, son of Fazal Hussain. They have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.