Youth found dead

PAKPATTAN: A youth was found dead in an institution on Friday. Bilal Yusuf, 20, of Mohallah Muhammadpura, Arifwala, and other students slept in a room of the institution but in the morning he was found dead at his bed.
COUPLE, DAUGHTER INJURED: Bandits Friday injured a man, his wife and their daughter in a dacoity bid. Muhammad Ashaq of Khachi Abadi of Pakpattan, his wife Nasreen Bibi and daughter Saba were heading to Chak 38/EB to attend a marriage event on a motorcycle, when they reached near Chak 38/EB some robbers opened firing on them. They all sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the THQ Hospital, Arifwala.
