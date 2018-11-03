Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Thick smog likely to engulf south Punjab in coming days

MULTAN: Thick smog is feared to cover Multan and other south Punjab cities in coming days after the air quality index has crossed the danger level of 90, officials warned on Friday.

Local air quality index barometer reading shows sudden increase in air quality level in Multan and other south Punjab districts.

Divisional administration has issued alert for Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari and ordered the departments concerned to take preventive measures in this regard. Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch has ordered closure of all brick kilns from November 4 and

stern action ordered against kiln owners for non-compliance. He also ordered the district and tehsil administrations to constitute task force at their respective levels to combat the challenge of increasing smog. The representatives from environment and police department would be part of the task force. It will visit all brick kilns on emergency basis to inspect and seal them on finding them operational. Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch ordered the revenue and agriculture department officials to constitute committees for taking action against those farmers who are found involved in burning stubble. The committees would pay surprise visits to villages to check the burning of stubble in the agriculture fields in violation of Punjab government ban. Multan Environment Protection Agency Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal has briefed the commissioner, saying the smog indication level was touching the danger level and south Punjab cities will face thick smog in the coming days. Iqbal had also suggested preventive measures to combat the challenge of smog.

Multan Environment Protection Agency Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal said that at least 35 FIRs were registered with the police in October on violation of government’s anti-smog policy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?