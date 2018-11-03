Sat November 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

17 medical store cases referred to drug courts

FAISALABAD: The District Quality Control Board has decided to refer 17 medical stores cases to the Drug Courts involved in selling unregistered medicines.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar here on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Board Arif Shehzad, District Health Authority CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sajeela Nazir, Capt Dr Siddique, Ghulam Sabir, drug inspectors Khalid Mustafa, Muhammad Zeeshan and other concerned officers. It was told in the meeting that the medical stores owners were also selling medicines without licenses. The board also decided to lodge an FIR against one medical store involved in the sale of medicines without sale purchase record.

The meeting issued warnings to the owners of four medical stores besides adjourning the cases of 18 medical stores for further inquiry and investigations.

The DC while reviewing the inspections reports of the drug inspectors directed for accelerating vigorous campaign against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He warned that no medical store in the district should be run without drug sale license and the owners of the medical stores should be bound to follow the drug rules and regulations. He said that the medical stores found in sale of expired and fake medicines should immediately be sealed.

He asked the drug inspectors to improve the departmental performance and the menace of spurious drugs should be eliminated totally in the district.

The DC stressed upon taking measures to gear up the operation against the quacks and said that such elements should not be spared as they were playing with the human health.

He emphasised upon pursuing the cases before the Drug Court effectively for taking to the task of violators of the Drug Rules on its logical end.

