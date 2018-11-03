Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak Navy demonstrates fire power

ISLAMABAD: In an impressive display, Pakistan Navy Destroyers demonstrated their fire power (Missile Firings) in North Arabian Sea on Friday. Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat as the chief guest witnessed Live Weapon Firing from PNS Moawin; a newly commissioned Combat Logistic Support Ship. Fire power demonstration was also witnessed by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Senior officers from the three Services. The event was conducted at the culmination of Sea Phase of Major Maritime Exercise Seaspark-18. The Exercise was conducted to validate war fighting concepts under hybrid threat environment involving support of PAF and Pak Army. Chief of Air Staff also appreciated the joint operations especially enhanced coordination between PN and PAF in Maritime domain. The Anti-Ship Missiles were successfully fired by Pakistan Navy Ships Shamsheer and Shahjahan. The live firings at sea remained highly successful as both missiles hit their targets affirming PN war fighting capability. Chief of the Naval Staff at the occasion stated that Pakistan Navy is ready in all respects to defeat any misadventure and aggression against Pakistan in the Maritime Domain. Pakistan Navy fleet is a four dimensional force which is combat ready and prepared to tackle Grey Hybrid Warfare threat. Firing of Missiles is -an expression of our resolve to shoulder the sacred responsibility of defending Pakistan. Later, General Zubair reviewed Fleet units and Fly Past by Naval Air Arm. He applauded operational readiness of PN Fleet and commended officers and men of Pakistan Navy for their commitment in the line of duty.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?