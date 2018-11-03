Aamir Zulfiqar appointed Islamabad IGP

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad. Zulfiqar is an officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) group in BS-21 and has also served as IG Motorway Police as former IGP of the federal capital Jan Muhammad during course of hearing of the case in the Supreme Court had excused to continue his assignment in the given situation. Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar joined Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) in 1991 as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). He was the first police officer who got President Police Medal and Quaid-i-Azam Police Medal as ASP. He served in Frontier Constabulary and also as ASP Darikshan Sindh, ASP Liaqatabad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bin Qasim and SDPO Darikshan Sindh.

Later, he served for one year in Police Mission in Bosnia. After getting promotion to the rank of SP in 1998, he performed as Additional SP Sheikhupura, SP Toba Tek Singh, SP Crime Branch Punjab, Staff Officer to Chief Minister Punjab, SSP Operations Lahore, SSP (Special Branch Admin) Punjab, SSP (Special Branch) Lahore region Punjab and CPO Multan. He was also appointed against important posts including RPO Multan, DIG (CTD) Punjab, Commandant Police College, Sihala and S&GAD Punjab. In 2018, he was elevated to the rank of Additional IG and served as Additional IG Punjab (Operations). He was appointed as IGP National Highways and Motorway Police on June 25, 2018. Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has been appointed now as IGP Islamabad after IGP Jan has left the charge.