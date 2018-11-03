Flagship reference: Nawaz granted exemption from appearing in court

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Friday summoned NAB's investigation officer (IO) in Flagship Investment reference on next hearing to record his statement after the Nawaz’s counsel hinted to conclude his cross-examination of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head on November 5.

The court also granted Nawaz Sharif one-day more exemption from hearing and summoned him on the next hearing to record his statement in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing into references against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Nawaz Sharif couldn't appear before the court due to security issues and sought one-day more exemption from hearing that was accepted by the court.

As the hearing began, defence lawyer Khawja Haris continued his cross-examining JIT head Wajid Zia on tenth consecutive day.

Zia informed the court that the team didn’t find any document regarding issuing of show-cause notice to Hassan Nawaz on financial statements or establishing companies.

Hassan Nawaz had been staying in UK since 2001 and he had told the JIT about establishment of 12 companies.

He said Hassan also informed the team that all companies except the ‘Coint Peddington’ were earning income and no member of his family had connection with his business. The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday, wherein Haris would continue his cross examination of Wajid Zia.