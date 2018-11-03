Don’t drag army into legal battles

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday said Aasia Bibi case was a legal issue but unfortunately the military was being dragged into the issue. In an interview with the state-run PTV, Gen Ghafoor said the armed forces were tolerating the situation but they should not be compelled to take steps allowed under the Constitution and law. “We are tolerating undue criticism of the armed forces and their officers but actions can also be taken as per the Constitution and law,” he said. He pointed out that love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon) was part of every Muslim’s faith and there could not be any compromise on that.

“Nothing can be ignored if it comes to dignity and respect of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him),” he maintained.

However, he said Islam was a religion of peace and tolerance, as the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had also emphasised the same.

Responding to a question about the role of the armed forces in maintaining law and order, Gen Ghafoor said let the armed forces do their job of eliminating terrorism and not bring the situation to a stage where they (armed forces) had to fulfill their responsibilities.

“Presently, negotiations are going on at the level of government and then government has its own tiers of application including the police, the civil armed forces and the Rangers.

“If the armed forces are contacted, we will give suggestions or whatever directives are given by the prime minister,” he said, but still, he stressed, the armed forces be allowed to do the job in which they are busy and they should not be compelled and brought to a stage where they had to act as allowed by the Constitution and law.

The military spokesman at the same time called upon stakeholders that negotiations were going on and there might be ups and downs but the focus should be on improvement and solution.

He said the armed forces would decide when the case came to them.

Commenting on the case of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges, Gen Ghafoor said, “Bibi’s case was heard in courts for 10 years.”

“It is a legal matter and it will be better if the law is allowed to take its course on the matter,” Major General Ghafoor added.

He further said the country was facing a law and order situation and the religious parties were staging protests against the Supreme Court’s verdict in Aasia Bibi case.

He said as far feelings of Muslims, particularly of Pakistanis, were concerned, they had relation of love and devotion with the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

“There should be no doubt that there can be any compromise on love and respect for the Holy Prophet (Peace e Upon Him),” he said, adding there would certainly be feelings against the person whosoever committed blasphemy.

He said as far case of Aasia was concerned, it was a legal process and recently the Supreme Court had taken decision against the verdicts of high court and trial court.

In this connection, he said the Supreme Court had admitted a petition against the verdict and the date would also be announced soon.

“I appeal to all the religious parties that let the petition which might have been admitted due to their protest, be heard and let us wait what decision is taken and let the legal process completed,” he said.

He said it was desire of the Pakistan Army that the issue was resolved peacefully and in a legal way without deterioration of law and order situation.

He advised people against criticising the army.

"We are close to winning the war against terrorism and our attention should not be diverted," Major General Ghafoor said.