Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Don’t drag army into legal battles

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday said Aasia Bibi case was a legal issue but unfortunately the military was being dragged into the issue. In an interview with the state-run PTV, Gen Ghafoor said the armed forces were tolerating the situation but they should not be compelled to take steps allowed under the Constitution and law. “We are tolerating undue criticism of the armed forces and their officers but actions can also be taken as per the Constitution and law,” he said. He pointed out that love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon) was part of every Muslim’s faith and there could not be any compromise on that.

“Nothing can be ignored if it comes to dignity and respect of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him),” he maintained.

However, he said Islam was a religion of peace and tolerance, as the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had also emphasised the same.

Responding to a question about the role of the armed forces in maintaining law and order, Gen Ghafoor said let the armed forces do their job of eliminating terrorism and not bring the situation to a stage where they (armed forces) had to fulfill their responsibilities.

“Presently, negotiations are going on at the level of government and then government has its own tiers of application including the police, the civil armed forces and the Rangers.

“If the armed forces are contacted, we will give suggestions or whatever directives are given by the prime minister,” he said, but still, he stressed, the armed forces be allowed to do the job in which they are busy and they should not be compelled and brought to a stage where they had to act as allowed by the Constitution and law.

The military spokesman at the same time called upon stakeholders that negotiations were going on and there might be ups and downs but the focus should be on improvement and solution.

He said the armed forces would decide when the case came to them.

Commenting on the case of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges, Gen Ghafoor said, “Bibi’s case was heard in courts for 10 years.”

“It is a legal matter and it will be better if the law is allowed to take its course on the matter,” Major General Ghafoor added.

He further said the country was facing a law and order situation and the religious parties were staging protests against the Supreme Court’s verdict in Aasia Bibi case.

He said as far feelings of Muslims, particularly of Pakistanis, were concerned, they had relation of love and devotion with the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

“There should be no doubt that there can be any compromise on love and respect for the Holy Prophet (Peace e Upon Him),” he said, adding there would certainly be feelings against the person whosoever committed blasphemy.

He said as far case of Aasia was concerned, it was a legal process and recently the Supreme Court had taken decision against the verdicts of high court and trial court.

In this connection, he said the Supreme Court had admitted a petition against the verdict and the date would also be announced soon.

“I appeal to all the religious parties that let the petition which might have been admitted due to their protest, be heard and let us wait what decision is taken and let the legal process completed,” he said.

He said it was desire of the Pakistan Army that the issue was resolved peacefully and in a legal way without deterioration of law and order situation.

He advised people against criticising the army.

"We are close to winning the war against terrorism and our attention should not be diverted," Major General Ghafoor said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?