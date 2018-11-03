Apollo Club in final

LAHORE: Apollo Club qualified for the final of the 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament final when they thrashed Model Town Gymkhana by 125 runs in the first semifinal played at the Race Course Ground.

Scores: Apollo Club 264/9 in 40 overs (Ali Haider 59, Agha Salman 58, Reyan NAdeem 33, M Akhlaq 39, Usaid Amin 16, Nisar Ahmed 15*, Mustafeedul Islam 4/49). Model Town Gymkhana 139 in 29.2 overs (Shahid Siddique 52, M Aqib 34, M Rameez 4/23, Hashim Ibrahim 3/31, Nisar Ahmed 2/16).