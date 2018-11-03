Qalandars outplay Thunders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: The Lahore Qalandars development squad outclassed Sydney Thunders’ Community XI by 103 runs on Friday. According to information received here Qalandars posted a total of 178 for the loss of five wickets in their allocated 20 overs, thanks to Sajjad Hashmi (38) and Phil Salts (36).In response, Sydney Thunders’ Community XI were bowled out for a mere 75 with fast bowler Husnain Shah taking three wickets and Ahsan Mirza, Haris Rauf and Salman Irshad chipping in with two wickets apiece.
