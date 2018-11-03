Easy sailing for Navy in PPFL

LAHORE: Navy defeated Ashraf Sugar Mills 3-1 in Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the Punjab Stadium on Friday.

All the four goals of the match were scored in the first half. Navy benefitted from some attacking moves of Abdul Rehman who gave his side lead in the 7th minute. Ashraf Mills replied aggressively and Jahan Zaib provided an equaliser 6 minutes later. Navy kept dominating in the later stages and Hafiz Hassan Fiaz scored in the 33rd minute to make it 2-1 for the winners. He again netted in the 40th minute to make it 3-1 for Navy.

In the second half Navy was on the move but defensive approach by the Ashraf Mills kept their forwards at bay. The second encounter between Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL) and Baloch FC resulted in a goalless draw. SNGPL missed some easy chances and so did the opponents in both halves of match.