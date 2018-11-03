Nabi re-signs with Renegades

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Renegades have re-signed Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi ahead of the forthcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Nabi, 33, made a positive impression with the Renegades in his first season last year, scoring 88 runs from three innings as well as claiming eight wickets from seven games at a measly economy of 5.76.

Nabi’s contributions included a Player of the Match-winning effort against cross-town rivals Melbourne Stars, where he scored a half-century and topped that by claiming the wicket of his idol Kevin Pietersen. Nabi’s contributions went some way in Renegades making the semifinals of the tournament. Nabi, ranked second in the ICC list of T20I all-rounders, has established himself as one of the first names on Afghanistan’s team sheets. His performances for the national teams have earned him gigs in major T20 competitions including at the IPL, where he plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.