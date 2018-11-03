New secretary sports takes charge

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob took charge of his office at Punjab Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob also called on Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office at National Hockey Stadium. During the meeting, Punjab Sports Minister expressed his hope that Punjab’s sports will grow during the tenure of Nadeem Mehboob. “Punjab govt is already taking several measures for the promotion of sports in the province and will continue to do marvelous endeavors for the bright future of games culture in Punjab,” he added.

Moreover, DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar also had a meeting with Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob at his office at Punjab Stadium and exchanged views relating to promotion of sports in the province.