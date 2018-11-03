Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Khachanov blows Zverev away to make semis

PARIS: Russia’s Karen Khachanov demolished fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to power into the last four of the Paris Masters.

Khachanov, the winner at last month’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow, will meet either defending champion Jack Sock or Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem for a place in the final.World number 18 Khachanov saved two match points against John Isner in the last 16 but needed just over an hour to dispatch an out-of-sorts Zverev, who dropped his serve six times in eight games.

Four-time Paris champion Novak Djokovic takes on Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals later on Friday, while Roger Federer will meet Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Djokovic will replace Rafael Nadal as the world’s top player on Monday after a two-year absence. Meanwhile Federer, 37, is three wins away from his 100th career title after triumphing on home ground in Basel last week.

