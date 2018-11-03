Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chahal jumps into top 10 in ODI bowlers’ rankings

DUBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal soared into the top 10 of ICC ODI bowlers list at the back of a fairly successful ODI series against Windies, where he picked up five wickets in his three outings.

The biggest gainers in the rankings came from the opposition dugout though, as Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer jumped up 22 and 31 spots respectively to take up the 25th and 26th ranks. Young Hetmyer’s surge was down to his excellent series tally - the best for Windies - of 259 runs at 51.80. Hope came close second to the 21-year-old, with 250 runs at 62.50.

Among others for the winners of the five-match series, Jasprit Bumrah achieved career-high rating points of 841 - the best tally since Shaun Pollock’s 894 in 2008. Like Chahal, Bumrah’s exploits were also restricted to just three outings, but he emerged with six scalps - four of which came in India’s defeat in the third ODI. Rohit Sharma matched the Indian pacer, in gaining his personal best rating points of 871, keeping top-ranked Kohli (899 points) on his heels.

The Bangladesh trio of Soumya Sarkar (51st), Imrul Kayes (54th) and Mehidy Hasan (45th) made the most of the opportunity in the home series against Zimbabwe, which the visitors lost 3-0.

In the team rankings, England and India, at 1 and 2 respectively, have put some daylight between them and the chasing pack - consisting New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Australia - that is separated by just 12 points. ODI series between Australia and South Africa, and Pakistan and New Zealand in the second week of this month could thus have a bearing on the table.

The worst that the third-placed New Zealand can do is drop down by one spot, as long as South Africa win at least one of the three ODIs they will play against Australia and New Zealand don’t win any.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?