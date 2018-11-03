National Men and Women Swimming Championship begins: Army, Wapda swimmers dominate day one proceedings

LAHORE: Army women and Wapda men dominated the opening day of the 16th National Women’s Swimming Championship and 55th National Men’s Swimming Championship at Punjab International Swimming Complex pool here on Friday.

On day one, Army female swimmers were leading the points table with 87 points after having won two gold and two silver medals while Wapda male swimmers were on top of the points table with 128 points they earned by winning four gold medals, four silver and a bronze. Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) is organising the competitions of National Open Men’s and Women Swimming Championship from Nov 2 to 4, 2018 with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab with 11 teams are taking part in the grand event.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar inaugurated the Championship in the presence of President Pakistan swimming Federation (PSF) Maj Majid Waseem, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and a large number of swimming crowd.

Sarwar distributed prizes among the top swimmers on day one. President PSF Maj Majid Waseem also presented a souvenir to Sarwar. Appreciating the championship, Sarwar said the events like National Open Men’s and Women Swimming Championship will help Pakistan produce top level swimmers.

Results of Women championship:

400m IM: Mishael Aisha Ayub (Wapda) (5:49.74) Maya Umer (Army) (6:04.84) Sarina Diwan (Sindh) (6:36.49)

50m Freestyle: Bisma Khan (Army) (27.99) *NNR Areeba Sheikh (Army) (30.36) Jehanara Nabi (Wapda) (30.62)

100m Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha Ayub (Wapda) (1:21.72) Ilham Aman (Sindh) (1:25.10) Emaan Zubair (Sindh) (1:29.25)

4x100m Freestyle Relay: Kiran, Bisma Areeba, Maya (Army) (4:29.25) Jehanara, Daanya, Ayesha, Mishael (Wapda) (4:47.72) Zaha, Arisha, Ilham, Miraal (Sindh) (4:50.79)

Men’s championship

200m IM: M Yahya Khan (Wapda) (2:19.94) Hamza Anwar (Wapda) (2:22.02) Nadeem Younas (Army) (2:22.99)

200m Breaststroke: M Hamza Malik (Wapda) (2:38.95) Abdul Haq Salfi (Army) (2:42.14) Said ul Inam (Army) (2:42.92)

200m Freestyle: Israr Hussain (Army) (2:05.72) Aamir Motiwala (Sindh) (2:08.05) M Babar (Sindh) (2:08.43)

200m Butterfly: Ansar Mehmood (Army) (2:18.66) M Afzaal (Army) (2:19.03) Ghulam Muhammad (Wapda) (2:20.90)

200m Backstroke: Syed M Haseeb Tariq (Wapda) (2:14.09) Waqas Hussain (Army) (2:17.85) Naveed Hussain (Army) (2:19.14) 4x100m Freestyle Relay: M Yahya, Danish, Hamza, Haseeb (Wapda) (3:48.48) Shahbaz, Abbas, Israr, Ali Raza (Army) (3:48.73) Mehrewan, Babar, Kawas, Aamir (Sindh) (4:01.82)

Women’s medals table

Team G S B Pts

Army 2 2 - 87

Wapda 2 1 1 57

Sindh – 1 3 40

HEC - - - 14

Punjab - - - 0

Navy - - - 0

Islamabad - - - 0

Men’s medals table

Wapda 4 4 1 128

Army 2 1 3 106

Sindh – 1 2 46

Punjab - - - 09

HEC - - - 05

Navy - - - 02

Balochistan - - - 0

KPK - - - 0

ISL - - - 0

G Baltistan - - - 0.