Shehzad’s ban extended

LAHORE: Banned opener Ahmed Shehzad’s four-month ban for doping has been further extended by six weeks for breaching the ‘Agreed Sanctions Agreement’ that he entered with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). His ban now expires on December 22.

The PCB on October 19 served a show-cause notice to the opening batsman for a social media post which revealed that Shehzad was featuring in friendly matches for Muslim Gymkhana Cricket Club. This violated the agreement which is violation of the PCB rules. Since, Muslim Gymkhana is registered with the PCB, Shehzad was asked to explain why he should not be charged for the violation.

In his response to the board via e-mail, Shehzad stated that he was unaware of the aforementioned article and would have never willfully breached it had he known about it.