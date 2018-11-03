QAT Super-8 stage shifted to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Super-8 Stage has been shifted to Karachi from Lahore due to smoggy weather in Punjab.The Super-8 Stage will now start from November 7 at different cricketing centres of Karachi.

In Group matches Sui Northern Gas (SNGPL) will play Wapda at the State Bank Ground while KRL will take on Lahore Blues at NBP Stadium Karachi. Alos from November 7 to 10, in Group II, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will play Peshawar Region at the Southern Club Stadium while at UBL Ground Karachi Whites will take on HBL.