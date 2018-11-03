Shan hits ton in each innings against NZ A

DUBAI: Opener Shan Masood hit century in each innings as Pakistan A drew their unofficial Test against New Zealand A which concluded here on Friday. Shan hammered 168 in Pakistan A’s first innings of 364 for 9 declared and continued this performance in second outing also with a solid 100.

Scores: Pakistan A first innings 364 for 9 dec( Shan Masood 168, Abid Ali 81) and second innings 241 for 3 dec (Shan Masood 100, Abid Ali 61, Usman Salahuddin 56). New Zealand first innings 278 for 9 dec(R. Ravindra 70, I. Beek 56, Kashif Bhatti 3/68, Taj Wali 2/46))and second innings 163 for 4 (W.A. Young 74).