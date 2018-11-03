Pak-BD U-15 SAFF Cup final today

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on and Bangladesh in the final of Under-15 SAFF Cup in Kathmandu (Nepal) on Saturday. Pakistan youngsters on Thursday had thrashed Nepal 4-0 in the semifinal.

Meanwhile the coach of Pakistan national U-15 football team Beto Portella said on Friday from Kathmandu that the boys played according to plan in the semifinal against Nepal. He further said that the performance of Pakistan youth team have made him proud and that the team is playing with combination and confidence. The captain of Pak team Haseeb Khan said they are determined to display their best in the final on Saturday after Friday’s rest.