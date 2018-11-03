HBL enter One-day Cup final despite Ali’s fiery 102

LAHORE: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) players kept their nerves despite a gallant century by PTV’s Ali Imran (102) to earn a place in the final of National one-day Cricket Tournament here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. In the second semifinal HBL registered thrilling 7-run victory over PTV.

In a victory chase of 322, Ali Imran kept PTV in the hunt before they were bowled out for 314. Ali smashed 14 fours and three sixes during his 66-ball century. No doubt opener Ali Imran played a major role in his team’s run-chase as he hammered fiery ton and gave tough time to HBL’s bowlers.

The 20-year old Islamabad’s boy provided a strong foundation to his side when he dominated the opening 130 runs stand with Nihal Mansoor (36) in only 17.3 overs to bring HBL under pressure.

However after Ali’s departure PTV started struggling to maintain the required run- rate. Ali Khan (41) though revived their hopes it was asking too much at the end as the team was bowled out for 314. Wapda have already qualified for the final by virtue of victory over KRL earlier on Thursday.

Earlier Imamul Haq (85) and Jamal Anwar (88) lifted HBL. The two put on 148 for the opening wicket stand in 29 overs.Scores: HBL 321 for 8 in 50 overs (Jamal Anwar 88,Imamul Haq 85, Umar Akmal 39, Tabish Khan 2-62, Azharullah 2-68). PTV 314 all out in 49.2 overs (Ali Imran 102, Ali Khan 41, Ammad Butt 2-51, Khurram Shahzad 2-65).