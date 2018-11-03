Sat November 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Man Utd reviews security after fan brings toy guns to match

LONDON: Manchester United have launched a security review after it emerged a pitch invader got into Old Trafford with two toy guns during last month’s Champions League game against Juventus.

Shortly after play started during United’s 1-0 defeat to the Italian champions, a fan ran across the pitch and was restrained by stewards close to the players.The Daily Mail newspaper reported that security staff later inspected his seat and found two toy guns in a backpack.

Manchester United said the safety of fans was an “absolute priority” for the club. “Carrying a children’s miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an extremely irresponsible act,” a spokesman said.

“Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone.European football’s governing body UEFA has charged Manchester United over the “field invasion”. The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on November 22.

