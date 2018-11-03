Hafeez, Imad back in Pak squad for NZ ODIs

LAHORE: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim have been included in the national team for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Imad and Hafeez were the only players to be axed from Pakistan’s preliminary squad for the Asia Cup. Mohammad Amir, who has lost his form and was dropped from the Australia series, is the notable oversight. He even failed to show his true self as a bowler in the three Asia Cup matches. Amir is currently playing domestic cricket to find his rhythm.

The national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, Friday announced 15-member squad for the series starting from November 7. Inzamam while talking to the media after announcing the squad said that the team has been picked after consulting captain of the team Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur.

He said that they have tried to retain players in the squad who are doing well in the UAE conditions. “These players are playing there since last one month and doing really well,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that, the first two matches of the series will be played in Abu Dhabi on 7 and 9 November, respectively whereas the last ODI of the series will be played in Dubai on November 11.

Cricinfo adds: The squad is otherwise largely unchanged from Pakistan’s Asia Cup side, with Shan Masood, included in that 16-man side (though he didn’t play any match) the only other played omitted. Asif Ali retains his place, while Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Hafeez are the three opening options named. Sahibzada Farhan, who averages over 53 in List A cricket in Pakistan and was included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand, has failed to earn a call-up to the 50-over side. Shaheen Afridi, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari are the four fast bowlers in the side, while Shadab Khan and Imad are the specialist spin options.

Despite their splendid T20I form over the past two years, Pakistan are coming off a disappointing Asia Cup tournament, where they failed to make the final after losing to Bangladesh in a must-win encounter. It was part of a trend of shaky performances throughout the competition in which they were soundly beaten by India twice, and only managed to squeak past Afghanistan in a final-over thriller.

Despite a superb record in Test cricket in the UAE, Pakistan have struggled there in ODI cricket ever since they relocated. In 61 ODIs there over the past decade, they have won 28 and lost 33.

Excluding Sri Lanka, against whom they have won 12 of 15 encounters in the UAE, Pakistan’s record is an even more unflattering 16 wins and 30 losses. They have lost both series they played against New Zealand over that period, most recently in 2014, when the visitors triumphed 3-2.

Sarfraz-led Pakistan’s ODI squad includes Fakhar Zaman, M Hafeez, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan Shinwari.