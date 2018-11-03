Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan's sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

World

REUTERS
November 3, 2018

Two hurt in London stabbing incident

LONDON: Police said two people had been stabbed in an ongoing incident in central London on Friday, with armed officers on the scene at Sony Music UK’s head office in Kensington. London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called to the incident at Derry Street where Sony’s offices are based at about 1100 GMT. They said one person had been arrested and it was not being treated as terrorism. “Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance,” police said. “Evacuations are in place as precaution. Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition.” Pictures on social media showed large numbers of police vehicles at the scene. Business journalist Simon Neville wrote on Twitter that he saw a man wearing a red jacket being tackled to the ground in a loading bay on Derry Street.

