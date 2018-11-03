Sri Lanka court demands arrest of military chief

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan court on Friday ordered the arrest the country’s top military officer over the abduction and murder of 11 people during the Tamil civil war. Colombo Fort magistrate Ranga Dissanayake reprimanded police investigators for failing to act on a previous order to detain Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne. “The court ordered that the admiral be arrested before November 9,” a court official told AFP. “If they fail, there should be action against the police officer handling the case.” The order came amid a bitter power struggle between sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former president Mahinda Rajapakse, who was named to replace him.